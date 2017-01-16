Zoe Saldana Risks Her Entire Career To Defend Trump Against Hollywood, ‘He Won Because We Got______’

Liberal Hollywood celebrities have proven that they are completely delusional about this entire election process. Despite abundant evidence and an impending inauguration, they still can’t seem to accept that Donald Trump will be our next president.

In the past few weeks, famous actors like Meryl Streep and George Clooney have used their fame and time in the spotlight to publicly smear Trump. Of course, this only ends up alienating them from their fan bases. Now, level-headed actress Zoe Saldana has just offered an apology to Trump for Hollywood’s behavior.

“We got cocky and became arrogant and we also became bullies,” Saldana explained. “We were trying to single out a man for all these things he was doing wrong…and that created empathy in a big group of people in America that felt bad for him and that are believing in his promises.”

Saldana then shared just how this election has opened her eyes.

“I’m learning from [Trump’s victory] with a lot of humility,” she added.”

Fellow actor Mark Wahlberg echoed Saldana’s sentiments, saying, “A lot of celebrities did, do, and shouldn’t [talk about politics]. A lot of Hollywood is living in a bubble. You know, it just goes to show you that people aren’t listening to that anyway. They might buy your CD or watch your movie, but you don’t put food on their table. You don’t pay their bills.”