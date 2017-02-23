YOU’RE FIRED: Colin Kaepernick Leaves Niners For Protests… Good Riddance

As it turns out, Colin Kaepernick of the 49ers may have gotten himself in a little too deep when he decided to disrespect the country.

If you are going to make a bold stand and stir up controversy in your place of work, you probably want to make sure you’re good at your job first. Colin Kaepernick has managed to lose all five games since reclaiming the starting position from QB Blaine Gabbert.

That’s not good news for Kaepernick, who is only officially linked to the San Francisco 49ers for a little while longer. Kaepernick’s agents have reportedly been working on a restructured contract that will make him a free agent in March.

We’re sure the NFL will be very clear this decision was about injuries and abilities—but it doesn’t help that Kaepernick has created a mess for the organization. In fact, he has cost the team millions of dollars. Monday Night Football hit its lowest viewership ever while the protests escalated.

What do you think? Is Kaepernick getting what he deserves?