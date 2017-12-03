“You’ll Need A Lot Of This”: Cop Shows A Bottle Of Lube To Thug Who Shot Him After Being Sentenced

A Florida man who repeatedly shot an undercover cop was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday and as the criminal was being sentenced, the cop got what might be the sweetest revenge of all time, he holds up a bottle of K-Y jelly (lube) in court, and tells the criminal “You are going to need a lot of this,” as he’s soon going to be spending life behind bars with a lot of other lonely men.

Kevin Rojas, 21, was found guilty of attempted first degree murder, attempted manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, grand theft auto and fleeing in connection to the October 2016 incident.

Rojas looked “smug” when the officer, an Army veteran, called him a “coward” in court, according to the newspaper.

“I will take those bullets instead of a fellow officer and an innocent bystander,” the cop said during the sentencing, referring to the shooting incident, according to the Florida Times-Union. “When I brought the fight back to you, you ran like a coward.”

The incident happened in Jacksonville in 2016, when Rojas left from a fight with his girlfriend and started driving erratically, when the officer, who was taking his son to school at the time, saw Rojas and attempted to pull him over.

That’s when Rojas open fire through the windshield of the police cruiser, hitting the officer 3 times, once in the face.

The cops son was unharmed.

Rojas then made a run for it, stealing a truck and attempting to get back to his neighborhood, but was shot and captured by police.

“It will never be the same,” the detective said, according to News 4 Jax. “It only took for me to look away for one second and he was already on top of me trying to kill me.”

This young man is going to spend the rest of his life in prison where he belongs.