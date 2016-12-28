You’ll Love What Ivanka Just Did During The Holidays

Throughout his presidency, Barack Obama has claimed to be a Christian man, but his actions often tell a different story. It seems at every opportunity he gets, he’s censoring Christians in this country. Fortunately, our president-elect Donald Trump and his family are not afraid to show their love for Christmas.

This weekend, Ivanka Trump proudly posted photos of her family celebrating both Christmas and Hanukah.

Daily Mail reported that Ivanka spent her holidays at the Four Season Resort Hualalai in Hawaii with her husband Jared Kushner and their three children. Over the past few days, they’ve shared photos of themselves enjoying a much-needed vacation and break from the political arena. On Sunday, Ivanka posted a photo of her family celebrating both Christmas and Hanukkah. Ivanka was raised Christian but converted to Judaism when she married Kushner.

Today, they celebrate the holidays of both faiths with their children.

“This year is one of the rare and special occasions where Hanukkah and Christmas coincide,” Ivanka wrote alongside the photo. “As we light the candles, sending love from our family to yours this holiday season! Merry Christmas & Happy Hanukkah!”

Obama doesn’t realize this is not about appreciating Christians only. It’s about the right of everyone to celebrate their holidays being told they are being politically incorrect.

