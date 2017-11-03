You’ll Hate Twitter For What They Have Done To Protect DNC And Podesta In Last Two Months Of 2016 Campaign

Twitter has been doing it’s best to cover up for the democrats who colluded with the Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign, including Hillary Clinton and John Podesta.

Twitter’s systems hid 48 percent of tweets using the #DNCLeak hashtag and 25 percent of tweets using #PodestaEmails, Twitter general counsel Sean Edgett said in his written testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

“Approximately one quarter (25%) of [#PodestaEmails tweets] received internal tags from our automation detection systems that hid them from searches,” Edgett said.

He added that “our systems detected and hid just under half (48%) of the Tweets relating to variants of another notable hashtag, #DNCLeak, which concerned the disclosure of leaked emails from the Democratic National Committee.”

Around 2% of the accounts using the #DNCLeak hashtag were “potentially Russian-linked accounts”. Edgett explained that Twitter hid the tweets as “part of our general efforts at the time to fight automation and spam on our platform across all areas.”

The DNC and Podesta emails which were such a campaign killer for Hillary Clinton were released by Wikileaks, an anti-secrecy organization that has been having a field day revealing all Hillary Clinton’s lies.

Among the lies that were uncovered was the fact that Hillary conspired with Democratic party leaders to illegally receive secret support to defeat Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The U.S. intelligence community has come to the conclusion that Russian operatives were behind the original hacking of both the DNC and Podesta emails, which were part of Russian influence operations meant to disrupt the American electoral system.

Everybody who is anybody is doing everything in their power to get Hillary Clinton off the hook, even going as far as to delete tweets that everybody knew existed, but it’s not going to work. As soon as the investigative power of the government is freed up from this wild goose chase of Trump, the Clinton crime family is going down.