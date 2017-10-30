Yes, Obama Funded Fusion GPS Study, But There’s A Huge Detail Everyone Missed

According to what was reported recently by The Washington Post, The D.C. based, international law firm, Perkins and Coie, was directed by the Democratic National Committee (DNC), and Hillary Clinton campaign to retain Fusion GPS in April 2016, to create fake dirt on president Trump in an effort to get him removed from office.

Fusion GPS then hired a former British spy, Christopher Steele to compile a dossier of allegations that Trump and his campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Most, if not all, allegations made in the dossier have been refused, or confirmed false. To cover himself, Steele’s lawyers testified in court that Steele’s work was never supposed to be made public.

It has been recently uncovered in FEC records, that OFA, Obama’s campaign arm in 2016, paid nearly $800,000 to Perkins and Coie in 2016.

Records show that OFA made two separate payments to Perkins and Coie in early 2016, both under the guise of “legal services”. The first payment totaled close to $100,000, the second totaling exactly $700,000. Payments from OFA to Perkins Coie in 2017 totaled $174,725 through August 22, 2017.

Obama was doing everything he could to make sure Trump was not elected,

However, if Clinton had won, OFA would have supposedly been decommissioned. However, due to a Trump victory, the group reassembled, according to this excerpt from NBC news:

After a long period of withdrawal from the public eye, Organizing for Action, the political group that grew out of Barack Obama’s first presidential campaign, is ramping back up for the Trump era with a focus on defending the Affordable Care Act and training grassroots organizers, officials tell NBC News. Had Hillary Clinton won the presidency, OFA was likely headed for a wind-down. But with Trump in the White House, the relaunched OFA will claim a spot in the increasingly crowded marketplace of groups looking to fight the new president’s agenda.

Obama and Hillary are both tied up in the Trump Russian dossier as was suspected, but now there is proof.