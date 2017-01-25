Wynonna Judd Double Crosses Insane Sister Ashely, ‘THIS IS WHAT AN AMERICAN SAYS’

Wynonna doesn’t usually talk politics but she made an exception on her social media accounts recently.

A reminder for people visiting my site. For me, it’s about love of & fellowship w/ fans. I don’t do politics on here.

She decided to when asked about President Trump and the recent women’s rally.

I have supported my country for 52yrs, I’ve sung for 5 presidents, & I will support my country until I take my last breath. https://t.co/dF7vLHuOcP — Wynonna (@Wynonna) January 21, 2017

Her Twitter fans were happy to hear that she doesn’t share her sister’s political views.

@Wynonna @NewsBlurt you have my respect Wynonna, if only more celebrities were like you. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) January 22, 2017

@Wynonna Thank you Wy for being so positive in such negativity. ❤ — Yolanda Jones (@ysjones) January 22, 2017

The two’s mother, country legend Naomi Judd, has yet to weigh in on the family feud.

