WOW! Young Girl Helps Pay Off School Lunch Debts By Donating Her Christmas Money

Julie Foret, 10, from Belgrade, Montana, says her favorite thing to do is play outside with her neighbors and bake, which is evidenced by her favorite tee shirt, a pink, long sleeve shirt that reads: Bake the world a better place.”

Julie’s mother, Elizabeth Scott, said her daughter has always considered the needs of others. An example she gave was when Julie saw somebody on the street looking a little downtrodden, Julie’s mother remembered Julie asking if there was anything they could do to help the man, who she did not know.

“She’s a pretty selfless 10-year-old,” Scott said.

Julie’s latest act of kindness is when she decided she would donate a large portion of her Christmas money to Ridge View Elementary School to help pay off students’ lunch debts.