WOW! Young Girl Helps Pay Off School Lunch Debts By Donating Her Christmas Money
by ago0
Julie Foret, 10, from Belgrade, Montana, says her favorite thing to do is play outside with her neighbors and bake, which is evidenced by her favorite tee shirt, a pink, long sleeve shirt that reads: Bake the world a better place.”
Julie’s mother, Elizabeth Scott, said her daughter has always considered the needs of others. An example she gave was when Julie saw somebody on the street looking a little downtrodden, Julie’s mother remembered Julie asking if there was anything they could do to help the man, who she did not know.
“She’s a pretty selfless 10-year-old,” Scott said.
Julie’s latest act of kindness is when she decided she would donate a large portion of her Christmas money to Ridge View Elementary School to help pay off students’ lunch debts.
The donation to her former elementary school was $80 of a $100 Christmas gift from her grandfather who told her to spend the money on whatever she wanted. The other $20, she said, she spent on gifts for her younger siblings.
Scott said when Julie received the money, she told her mother, “Mom, I don’t really want to spend this on myself.”
The idea to donate the money to the local elementary school came from their neighbor Shawnna McLaughlin, who wanted to participate in Giving Tuesday, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving in which people are encouraged to give to those in need.
When Julie was asked why she was willing to donate all her potential toys to other children on Christmas, she aid her room was full of dolls and toys and she wanted another kid to be able to experience what she is lucky to have.
“I want other people to be as happy as I am on Christmas,” she said.
This is what Christmas is all about, and credit to this young girl for being able to see that at her young age, I’m sure she will make Christmas a great day for a number of young kids.