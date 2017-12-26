The Worst Congressional Boss Award Goes To Sheila Jackson Lee: She Claims Some Of Her Employees Are “Stupid Motherf*ckers”

Politicians are known occasionally by a nickname given to them by a superior, most of the time the nickname is endearing that it’s earned, but in the case of Sheila Jackson Lee’s employees, the nicknames aren’t too endearing, and hopefully not earned.

The Democratic congresswoman from Huston, Texas reportedly refers to members of her staff as, “you stupid motherfucker.” And not just once, but “constantly,” recalls the staffer, “like, all the time.”

Another Jackson Lee aide recounts the time her parents came to Washington to visit: “They were really excited to come to the congressional office. They’re small town people, so for them it was a huge deal. They were actually sitting in the main lobby waiting area….[Jackson Lee] came out screaming at me over a scheduling change. Called me a ‘stupid idiot. Don’t be a moron, you foolish girl’ and actually did this in front of my parents, of all things.”

Yet another staffer remembers requesting a meeting early on in her tenure to ask how best to serve the congresswoman. Jackson Lee’s response: “What? What did you say to me? Who are you, the Congresswoman? You haven’t been elected. You don’t set up meetings with me! I tell you! You know what? You are the most unprofessional person I have ever met in my life.” With that, Jackson Lee hung up the phone.

Shiela Jackson Lee clearly has a problem with how she deals with other people. No politician should be speaking to members of their staff in this manner. On top of this news, does anybody remember the story from yesterday when Jackson Lee had a woman removed from her first class seat on an airplane so she could take the seat for herself? Then she tried to get the woman removed from the plane all together for taking a picture of her. What a terrible person.