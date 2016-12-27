World Renowned Physicist Proves God Is Real, Liberals Are FURIOUS

Famous physicist Michio Kaku shocked the world recently with what he called definitive proof that God exists. Kuku is one of the most internationally respected scientists in the world and one of the creators and developers of String Theory. You can bet that atheists aren’t happy with his conclusions.

Kaku argues that all the complex rules of the universe cannot have been created by chance.

“I have concluded that we are in a world made by rules created by an intelligence. Believe me, everything that we call chance today won’t make sense anymore,” Kaku began. “To me, it is clear that we exist in a plan which is governed by rules that were created, shaped by a universal intelligence and not by chance.”

According to Science World Report, Kaku came to his conclusion after studying “primitive semi-radius tachyons.” These tachyons are theoretical particles that have the ability to “unstuck” matter in the universe or vacuum space between particles—leaving everything free from the influence of the Universe.

In a controversial YouTube video, Kaku states that “the final resolution could be that God is a mathematician. The mind of God, we believe, is cosmic music, the music of strings resonating through 11-dimesnsion hyperspace.”

Kaku is not the only scientists to believe firmly in God. Albert Einstein also believed God was a mathematician.

What do you think of Kaku’s evidence?