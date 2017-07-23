While You Work Hard For Your Money, Left Anti-Trump Get Paid A Hefty Amount To Protest

According to some shocking new reports, Fight For The Future is offering anti-Trump activists up to $15,000 to protest against him.

“Terrified about Trump? Quit your job, start an A-Team. We might just fund it,” Fight For The Future’s A-Team’s project page reads. Of course, the critical word here is ‘might.’ The organization says it will offer as much as $15,000 for the first month of activism focused on “Healthcare/ACA, Climate, Immigration, The Wall, Corruption, Racism/Fascism, Police, Prisons.”

According to their website, the organization’s goal is “to convince you to take these steps, give you a playbook, and then potentially fund you.” But as you read further, the promise of funding is a little bit fuzzy. In fact, none of it is guaranteed. This is clearly a ploy by FFTF to push net neutrality.

Even more absurd, the group advises their foot soldiers to consider moving to countries where the cost of living is lower—or even moving in with their parents. And FFTF even has the nerve to say that they are not solely ‘anti-Trump.’

“We’re speaking to people who are anti-Trump, yes, but we’re trying to focus them on political fights that are much, much bigger and more important than partisan politics, and where—in many cases—they’ll find they have a lot of allies among Trump supporters.”

