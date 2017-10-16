Woody Allen Fears Being “Hunted” Again For Sexually Molesting A Woman

In an interview with BBC, filmmaker Woody Allen said he is “sad” for Harvey Weinstein and fears that the accusations of sexual misconduct against the disgraced movie executive may lead to a “which hunt” against men.

“The whole Harvey Weinstein thing is very sad for everybody involved,” Allen said in the BBC interview. Allen’s son Ronan Farrow reported claims from several women alleging Weinstein raped them. “Tragic for the poor women that were involved, sad for Harvey that his life is so messed up.”

“You also don’t want it to lead to a witch hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself,” Allen said. “That’s not right either.”

“There’s no winners in that, it’s just very, very sad and tragic for those poor women that had to go through that,” said Allen. Woody Allen has some experience with having to defend himself from these kinds of accusations, twenty five years ago he faced allegations that he sexually molested his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow. Allen has vehemently denied those allegations, and he was never charged by Connecticut authorities with the crime.

Allen and Weinstein have worked together on many successful movies including Oscar-winning romantic comedy Mighty Aphrodite. The two film moguls have been thought to have a very solid relationship as Weinstein is generally credited with reviving Allen’s career after the accusations of sexual impropriety surfaced.

A victim of false rumors himself, Allen said he hears “a million fanciful rumors all the time” about sex scandals on Hollywood but no one ever told him about any “horror stories” involving Weinstein.“And some turn out to be true and some — many — are just stories about this actress, or that actor” Allen said about Hollywood rumors.

Woody Allen is no stranger to Hollywood rumors as he created quite a buzz after marrying his adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn in 1997. Allen also was in a long term relationship with actress Mia Farrow, who left him after discovering he cheated on her with Previn.