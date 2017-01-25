THEY WON’T STOP: Another Spineless Writer Attacks Barron Trump, But What They Said Was Unforgivable

Comedy Central free lance writer Stephen Spinola tweeted on inauguration day saying that: Barron Trump, President Trump’s 10-year-old son, looked like a “date-rapist-to-be.”

He even went on to further his aggressive, unwarranted comments by tweeting again: “hoped Barron would one day rape his mother.” His reason for this second tweet was that “I don’t want my Mom to get raped, but if she does I hope it’s by Barron Trump,” he wrote. “Small pp [sic] would be painless and we’d win lots of money in court.”

This is disgusting. Comment if you agree that going after children is too far.