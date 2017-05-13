You Won’t Believe What Michelle Obama Just Said About Trump’s Lunch Programs…

On Friday, former first lady Michelle Obama spoke out against the Trump administration’s decision to scale back school meal nutritional requirements.

“You have to stop and think, ‘Why don’t you want our kids to have good food at school? What is wrong with you, and why is that a partisan issue?’” Obama said at the annual summit of the Partnership for a Healthier America. “Why would that be political?”

Obama’s comments come just after Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue signed a proclamation relaxing standards for the upcoming school year in three core areas: whole grains, salt, and milk.

Under the new proclamation, states will be able to grant exemptions to schools experiencing hardship in meeting the 100% whole-grain-rich standard. That means schools will no longer need to hit the strictest target for lowering sodium in foods, and meal programs will be able to serve students 1% flavored milk instead of fat-free flavored milk.

“Moms, think about this,” Michelle continued. “I don’t care what state you live in. Take me out of the equation; like me, don’t like me, but think about why someone is OK with your kids eating crap.”

Michelle then insisted that she will continue to ‘fight for the cause.’

“My commitment to these issues is real,” she said. “I picked this issue because there was a deep passion for it as a mother…I’m going to continue working on this.”