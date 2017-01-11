You Won’t Believe What Megyn Kelly Was Just Seen Doing Last Night… [VIDEO]

Just days after Megyn Kelly officially left Fox News for NBC News, she’s busy partying it up with her new liberal friends in Hollywood.

According to reports, Kelly was spotted out in Los Angeles with her husband Douglas Brunt, as they headed to an exclusive post-Golden Globes party held by CAA at the Sunset Tower Hotel. She didn’t appear to be bothered by the attacks on Donald Trump at the event earlier in the night—after all, she’s been going head-to-head with the President-elect since he first began his campaign.

This tripped marked the beginning of Kelly’s seven-month vacation. She is still under contract with Fox News and is set to be paid $8.75 million, the remainder of her $15 million contract with the network. In that time, she is to have no contact with NBC News, in compliance with a non-compete clause she signed years ago.

Kelly’s behavior on Sunday made it clear that she is embracing the mainstream with open arms.

