You Won’t Believe What They Just Confirmed At Trumps Inauguration… It’s Happening

Because Hollywood and the entertainment industry leans so heavily liberal, Donald Trump has had a difficult time convincing anyone to perform at his inauguration on January 20. Many performers are fearful that appearing at the event will end their careers—which are controlled by some of the most liberal people in this country. Now, the Trump campaign has gotten great news. The Radio City Rockettes and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir have agreed to perform at the event.

“The Rockettes are a wonderful group who have been a part of American culture for decades, almost 100 years, and they represent many women from around the country and they’re really what’s best about America,” Boris Epshteyn commented in a statement.

James L. Dolan, executive chairman of the Madison Square Garden Co., also expressed excitement about the ladies appearing at the event.

“The Radio City Rockettes, an original American brand, have performed at Radio City Music Hall since 1925 and, as treasured American icons, have taken part in some of the nation’s most illustrious events such as Super Bowl halftime shows, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parades and presidential inaugurations, including in 2011 and 2005,” Dolan commented. “We are honored that the Rockettes have again been asked to perform at the upcoming inauguration.”

Epshteyn also combated rumors by insisting Trump has had a “ton of great performers, entertainers, and just Americans, reaching out, wanting to be a part.”

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has also performed at inaugurations in the past, for Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon and George H.W. Bush. They also performed in the parades of the Bushes and Ronald Reagan.

“Singing the music of America is one of the things we do best,” choir president Ron Jarrett told reporters. “We are honored to be able to serve our country by providing music for the inauguration of our next president.”

What do you think? Do you applaud these two groups for doing the right thing and standing behind our country’s choice for president?