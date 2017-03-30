Women’s March Organizer Leaves Country After Being Caught Lying About Terrorism

In an astounding turn of events, one of the “Women’s March on Washington” and “Day Without Women” organizers is being kicked out of the United States after it was revealed that she failed to disclose on her U.S. visa 20 years ago that she was a convicted criminal.

Rasmea Yousef Odeh was reportedly convicted of murdering two Israeli students in a supermarket bomb attack and for an attempted bombing of the British Consulate in 1969. After a decade in prison, Odeh was freed in a prison swap.

For the last 20 years, Odeh has lived in Chicago, but in 2014 she was tried and convicted for immigration fraud for lying on her U.S. visa application. This week, she found out that she lost her appeal. She was reportedly given two choices: get out of the country or go to jail.

She has chosen to leave the United States, though she has one more court date in Detroit in April before she will depart.