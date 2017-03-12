Woman Whose Son Was Killed By Illegal Confronts Nancy Pelosi, Leaves Her Completely Speechless [WATCH]

During a CNN town hall on Tuesday, a woman whose son was tortured and murdered by an illegal immigrant confronted House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi represents a district in San Francisco, CA—one of the many cities which have adopted ‘sanctuary city’ policies protecting illegal aliens from federal law enforcement. So you can imagine how she responded when she was asked about ‘sanctuary cities.’

“In 2010, one of the illegals slaughtered my son,” Laura Wilkerson began. “He tortured him, he beat him, he tied him up like an animal. And he set him on fire. And I am not a one-story mother. This happens every day because there are no laws enforced at the border.”

“How do you reconcile in your head about letting people disavow the law?” Wilkerson asked of Pelosi. “The second part of my question is this: If you need to go home tonight and line up your babies as you say, and your grandbabies, which one of them could you look in their eyes and tell them that they’re expendable for another foreign person to have a nicer life? Which one would you like to say, ‘You, my child, are expendable for someone else to come over here and not follow the law, and have a nicer life?’”

“I commend you for sharing your story. I can’t even imagine the pain,” Pelosi answered. “There’s nothing, I’m sure, that can compare to the grief that you have, so I pray for you. I pray for you, again, we all pray that none of us has to experience what you’ve experienced. So thank you for channeling your energy to help prevent something like that from happening, but I do want to say to you, that in our sanctuary cities, our people are not disobeying the law.”

“These are law-abiding citizens,” Pelosi continued. “It enables them to stay there without being reported to ICE in case of another crime that they might bear witness to. The point is that you do not turn law enforcement officers into immigration officers. That is really what the point is in a sanctuary city. So it’s not a question of giving sanctuary to someone who is guilty of a crime—they should be deported.”

Pelosi’s argument may sound well-architected, but it’s not entirely sound. That’s part of the reason Donald Trump has made defeating them an important part of his presidential campaign. Wilkerson is correct—her story is not alone. In fact, in July 2015, an illegal immigrant show and killed a young woman named Kate Steinle in Pelosi’s own city.

