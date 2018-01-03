Woman Who Declared Her Gun Range “Muslim Free Zone” Is Now Running For Governor

Jan Morgan, a gun rights activist, former journalist, and gun range owner, who once dubbed her shooting range as a ‘muslim free zone’ is now running for governor in Arkansas.

Morgan recently released a campaign video where she said she is taking on the current Republican governor in the GOP primary in May.

Ms Morgan described herself as “a born again Christian, a genetically conservative wife, mother, small business owner [and] certified firearms instructor”.

“I am committed to fight for you, but I can only do so much from the position of citizen activist,” she said in the video. “If you want me to be your voice, I need a better position to fight from. Strategically speaking, that would be the governors seat.”

Republican Asa Hutchinson is the current Republican governor and he is generally pretty well liked. He won his last GOP primary election with 70% of the vote and announced his bid for reelection in May.

Morgan first broke onto the national scene in 2014 when she announced that she was banning muslim customers from her shooting range in Hot Springs, Arkansas. She claimed that Muslims are ordered by their faith to kill non believers to to protect herself and her clients, she felt the need to ban muslims.

“Why would I hand a loaded gun to a Muslim and allow him to shoot lethal weapons next to people his koran commands him to kill?” she wrote in a post on her personal website.

The decision drew outcry from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), but Ms Morgan claimed business quadrupled in the months following., she event appeared on Fox news to talk about it.

Morgan is not messing around and wants this governors seat, does she have a chance? It is pretty amusing either way.