Will Smith Says Trump’s Era Is The Necessary Darkness After Obama’s Enlightening Years

Will Smith, the 49 year-old American actor has eluded in the past to himself possibly running for public office, and has given his takes on politics before, this time in an interview with Indiewire, Smith forecasted America’s dark future.

“This is the purge, right?” Smith said, according to Indiewire. “This is the cleanse, this is what happens. This is the natural reaction to the amount of light that came into the world when Barack Obama was the president.”

“We had to expect that [the pendulum] was going to go the other way,” he added. “As a cleanse – this is the darkness before the dawn.”

The actor went on to add that he believes the current political climate will reveal “what the next age of humanity” will be going forward.

“It’s going to be really interesting to see how humanity reacts to it, and it’s going to be a f**king mess. It’s going to be a mess, but it’s the mess in the cleanup,” he said. “It’s the mess and the purge before that new, real light shows up.”

In Bright, the new Netflix dystopian cop thriller that cost the streaming service $90 million, Smith plays a police officer tasked with tracking down a powerful weapon in a world in which humans live alongside mystical creatures in his latest film. Smith has become increasingly political as Trump has risen in political rank, calling Trump’s plans of border control and immigration “crazy.”

“If people keep saying all the crazy kinds of stuff they’ve been saying on the news lately about walls and Muslims, they’re going to force me into the political arena,” he said in an interview with CBS.

In August of last year, shortly before the election, Smith said Trump’s political rise had the benefit of allowing a “cleanse” of his ideology from the country.

“As painful as it is to hear Donald Trump talk and as embarrassing as it is as an American to hear him talk, I think it’s good,” Smith said then, according to the Associated Press. “We get to know who people are and now we get to cleanse it out of our country.”