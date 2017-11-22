You Will Be Sick When You See How Congress Uses Your Taxpayer Money To Hide Sexual Harassment Settlements

Want to know what top democratic lawmakers are doing with your taxpayer money? They are covering up for sexual harassment allegations against them. Longtime Michigan Congressman John Conyers has been accused by multiple female aids and coworkers of sexual harassment claiming that he would repeatedly make sexual advances towards the women and become upset when they would reject his advances.

You know what’s worse than Conyers being a serial sexual abuser and also being one of the longest standing members of congress? The fact that he used taxpayer dollars to cover up for his sexual harassment issues.

According to documents obtained by BuzzFeed, the women who accused Conyers of sexual harassment and who were paid off, were paid close to $28,000 and paid in a way that made it look like they were under salary so that taxpayer money could be used.

Of course Conyers denies all allegations: “My office resolved the allegations — with an express denial of liability — in order to save all involved from the rigors of protracted litigation. That should not be lost in the narrative.”

The Buzzfeed article reads: “After the revocation period identified in paragraph 17 expires (and assuming that Complainant does not revoke this agreement) and after the Executive Director approves this agreement in puruant to prargraph 18, the Office agrees to rehire Complainant as a temporary employee for a period of three months (“the severance period”). During the severance period, the Complainant will receive gross pay of $9,037.25 per month or a total gross pay during the severance of $27,111.75 less applicable without holdings and deductions.”

The woman was disguised as a temporary employee so she could be eligible to receive a pay out from Coyners in exchange for her silence about the sexual harassment. Coyners is a snake and he’s not good for the taxpayers, get him out of office.