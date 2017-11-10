You Will Love Trump’s Granddaughter Even More When You Watch How She Won The Heart Of The Chinese Population

President Trump’s travels through Asia have been highlighted with talks of North Korea and fake news concerning a koi pond, but the news that’s really stealing the show and the hearts of the Chinese, is Trumps granddaughter who was on video singing a number of Chinese ballads in Mandarin.

While President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping walked through the streets of the forbidden city, Trump showed the Xi a video of his granddaughter, Arabella Kushner, greeting “Grandpa Xi and Grandma Peng (Liyuan)” with several Mandarin ballads and a recitation of ancient Chinese poetry.

China’s Xinhua state news agency, which circulated the clip widely on social media, reported that Xi said the six-year-old girl’s Mandarin skills deserved an “A+”.

“As a little ambassador of Chinese-American friendship, Arabella has already received the love of a vast number of Chinese people,” Hua said during a regular press briefing Thursday.

“This kind of special arrangement is actually very sweet and warm-hearted. We believe that this has helped to further bring closer the affection and distance between the Chinese and American people.”

Weibo, a Chinese version of Twitter, was flooded with pictures and videos of the young Trump and her performance.

“She’s too cute!” users gushed. “Let’s hope that she marries into a Chinese family.”

A big reason why Trump was the best candidate for presidency was his family brand and his ability to connect with people. The Trump family is well known around the world for being strong and successful and clearly, they have made an impression on the Chinese people.

China is a critical ally in the fight against North Korea, Trump being able to connect on a personal level with the leader of China, and the Chinese people is a big step for our relationship.