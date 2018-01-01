WikiLeaks Exposes Prove NY Times Helped Hillary Clinton

News is coming out that the New York Times helped Hillary Clinton by giving her information of stories that were about to leak so she could spin them and be on top of them.

New cable shows New York Times "reporter" Scott Shane handed over Cablegate's secret country by country publication schedule to the US government giving the State Department (then headed by Hillary Clinton) up to a week in advance to spin the revelations or create diversions. pic.twitter.com/DHpqxiXOWJ — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) December 31, 2017

There is an exchange of information here where Clinton gives the media members of her choice access to stories, when in return, they inform her of the media schedules for the future so she is able to manipulate the stories beforehand.

There is constant evidence of fake and fabricated news from the left.

Deadline reported on the fake news presented by Brian Ross.

On Saturday evening, Donald Trump fired off a series of tweets to congratulate ABC News for suspending anchor Brian Ross and to take more jabs at Hillary Clinton in the wake of former national security advisor Michael Flynn’s plea deal.

In what may seem trivial, President Trump called out a WaPo reporter who blatantly lied about attendance at a Trump rally.

Fortune covered the story:

At the time of a Trump rally in Pensacola, Florida on Friday, reporter Dave Weigel shared a since-deleted tweet that called into question Trump’s claim that the arena was “packed to the rafters.” Harking back to the inauguration crowd size fiasco, Weigel shared a photo of a half-full arena along with Trump’s claim around the size of the rally. Trump responded to the tweet on Saturday, sharing a screenshot of Weigel’s tweet, along with other photos of a much fuller arena. He accused Weigel of putting out a “phony photo,” and called for an apology and retraction. [email protected]@WashingtonPost put out a phony photo of an empty arena hours before I arrived @ the venue, w/ thousands of people outside, on their way in. Real photos now shown as I spoke. Packed house, many people unable to get in. Demand apology & retraction from FAKE NEWS WaPo!

And remember when CNN reported WikiLeaks provided access to Donald Trump, Jr of documents hurtful to the Clinton campaign?

The Washington Examiner reported on that story:

President Trump floated the idea of CNN firing its reporters after the news network issued a correction to an erroneous story Friday suggesting that the Trump camp had access to controversial WikiLeaks documents before they were leaked during the 2016 campaign. He also offered a twist on the the network’s slogan, “the most trusted name in news.” “Fake News CNN made a vicious and purposeful mistake yesterday,” the president tweeted Saturday morning. “They were caught red handed, just like lonely Brian Ross at ABC News (who should be immediately fired for his “mistake”). Watch to see if @CNN fires those responsible, or was it just gross incompetence?”

The news from the left is constantly fake and manipulated, can we trust anything from liberal media?