Wikileaks Drops Bombshell That Could Put McCain Away For Good

John McCain has been an outspoken opponent of Donald Trump’s. In the past few months, he has frequently turned his back on the Republican party to criticize the President. Now, a WikiLeaks document has just revealed that the US Senator could face criminal charges.

McCain was responsible for the fake Russia dossier alleging that Donald Trump had disturbing ties to Russian prostitutes. Those claims remain unsubstantiated and have been vehemently denied by Trump. He also claimed that the Russian hacking into John Podesta’s email was an “ACT OF WAR.”

The new document reveals that back in 2008, McCain asked the Russians for illegal donations to his campaign. In response, Russia gave the following statement:

“We have received a letter from Senator John McCain requesting financial contribution to his presidential campaign,” they noted. “In this connection we would like to reiterate that Russian officials, the permanent mission of the Russian Federation to the United Nations or the Russian Government do not finance political activity in foreign countries.”

Let’s be clear: it is illegal for U.S. candidates to solicit foreign money. John McCain was hypocritical enough to attack Trump for FALSE connections to Russia with this skeleton in his closet the whole time.

What do you think? Are you tired of McCain’s corruption?