Wikileaks Breaks Obama’s “Victim List”… It’s All Out In The Open Now

Just weeks after Donald Trump’s controversial accusation, WikiLeaks has exposed Barack Obama as a serial wire-tapper. Apparently, the former president has a long list of victims, ranging from world leaders to foreign ambassadors—including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to the Post, during Obama’s 8 years in office, the administration was spy-happy. In the wake of the refugee crisis, they bugged the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on a long term basis.

Here are some of his other victims, courtesy of Truth Monitor:

-Obama bugged several meetings between the US and German Chancellor, Angela Merkel. He targeted the Swiss phone of a Director at the World Trade Organization, and “intercepted top EU and Japanese trade ministers discussing their secret strategy.”

-The Post also reports that “Obama stole sensitive Italian diplomatic cables detailing how Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu implored Italy’s Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to help patch up his relationship with US President Barack Obama, who was refusing to talk to Netanyahu.”

–Obama singled out the Director of the Rules Division of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Johann Human, and targeted his Swiss phone for long term interception.

-Obama intercepted top EU and Japanese trade ministers discussing their secret strategy and red lines to stop the US “extort[ing]” them at the WTO Doha around (the talks subsequently collapsed);

–Obama explicitly targeted five other top EU economic officials for long term interception, including their French, Austrian and Belgium phone numbers;

–Obama explicitly targeted the phones of Italy’s ambassador to NATO and other top Italian officials for long term interception

Sadly, the list doesn’t end there. Italian ambassadors, NATO officials, French President Nicolas Sarkozy, Austrian officials, French and Belgium phone lines, and major foreign organizations were also victims.

While there is still no evidence that Obama was bugging Trump Tower as the president claims, this changes the way we think about Obama’s spying habits.