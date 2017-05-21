Whoopi ran her big mouth at Trump again… It’s like they never learn. Should Whoopi Goldberg be forced of TV? Whoopi Goldberg Just Learned A Brutal Lesson On Keep Her Big Mouth Shut [WATCH]

On Thursday’s episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg criticized President Donald Trump for his touching speech at the United States Coast Guard Academy. As usual, her comments didn’t sit well with America.

“No politician in history and I saw this with great surety, as been treated worse or more unfairly,” Trump said during his speech. “You can’t let them get you down. You can’t let the critics and the naysayers get in the way of your dreams. I guess that’s why I want to thank you.”

Whoopi argued that there were many politicians who have been treated unfairly.

“Let’s talk about, I don’t know, Barack Obama,” Whoopi began. “And I make this point specifically about this man who for almost six years, seven years, insisted Obama wasn’t an American. He didn’t have America’s best values in mind because he wasn’t born here. That he was a Muslim. All propagated by this guy! I figure you have been in less than—maybe what—120 days? And you think it’s rough now? This guy went through it for eight years and came out still a man I’m proud, whether you like what he did, I’m proud of him.”

Social media users were quick to push back on Whoopi.

[email protected] Haven’t watched getting car worked on have no choice same old nonsense,” @debbucks28 tweeted. “Whoopi praising Obama & bashing Trump. Unreal @realDonaldTrump.”