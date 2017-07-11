Whoopi Goldberg’s Runs Dirty Lib Mouth At Trump, And Immediately Regrets It

A clip showing “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg claiming she was “more qualified” to be president than Donald Trump has just resurfaced. The footage shows Goldberg claiming she would make a better POTUS because she is “more informed” than Trump.

The comment was originally made back in December.

“Here’s the difference,” Whoopi said, comparing herself to Trump. “When I speak, at least you know that I’ve actually looked stuff up, so people think that I might be more aware. People know that I’ve had a wide variety of lives, so they think I might know some stuff.”

“But when you have someone who doesn’t seem to do the homework, who doesn’t seem to have any idea how things actually run — when you bring up Hillary, I can only think to myself she may not have been the best candidate for people, but I know she knew what she was doing,” she added.

Social media users were quick to let Whoopi know just how mistaken she was. Fortunately, we won’t see Goldberg in the office anytime soon.