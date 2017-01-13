Whoopi Goldberg’s Career Is Over After What She Just Pulled

Ever since he secured the presidency, Donald Trump has been under attack by liberal talk show hosts—with Whoopi Goldberg topping that list. She seems to go after Trump on a daily basis on The View, so it’s no surprise that she went after him this week with the claims that were made in the dossier Russia allegedly had on him. This move has already come back to bite her in a major way.

On Wednesday, the women on the show opened by discussing the “compromising personal and financial information” Russia is rumored to have had on Trump. Of course, true to her classless style, Whoopi threw in some disgusting jokes.

“Now we can’t get into specifics,” she warned the audience, “but I do have to ask because he’s being showered with allegations right now, is this a golden opportunity for Democrats or will he be able to clean up these leaks?”

Whoopi then tried to blame the story on conservatives and the way they handled Obama’s presidency and Hillary’s campaign.

“The saddest thing about all of this is people jumped on what they thought was happening with Hillary Clinton without any factual information,” she continued. “They’re giving this a pass, saying it’s not really real. Here’s the deal, I’m taking it like it might be real and I don’t want you compromising my country for your gain. I’m not happy with that.”

Of course, since the segment aired, these claims have been exposed as fake news—meaning that Whoopi ended up looking like a complete idiot. Americans have already taken to social media begging her to get off the air once and for all.