Whoopi Goldberg Wipes Away Al Franken’s Case To Run Her Fat Mouth At Trump, Watch What Happens Next

The ladies of “The View” got on to the topic of Al Franken on their show recently but decided to quickly pivot the conversation from Franken, to Trump, in a strange an unprompted attack on the president for commenting on the situation.

“The new guy is suddenly very chatty about sexual misconduct,” Whoopi Goldberg said Friday. “Now you know you’re probably not the best person to be commenting right now on this, sir. I’m just saying, you didn’t say anything about Mr. Moore. You didn’t say anything about your own allegations. Maybe you just want to sit this one out.”

“We just — we have to be intellectually honest in who we are talking about at this moment, especially as the president of the United States, especially as Republicans right now,” Meghan McCain interjected. “This Roy Moore stuff just seems to be getting worse and worse and worse. We’re talking about … allegations of pedophilia. … I saw a press conference yesterday when he [Trump] was walking by. He’s had ample opportunity to talk about Roy Moore, and he’s still not doing it. … Because it’s not politically not expedient.”

“Neither Louis C.K. nor Al Franken, Sen. Franken has denied it,” Joy Behar shared. “They both said that’s true and they apologized. I believe C.K. did also. Whereas Moore and Trump, not only do they deny it, they say that these women are liars. There is a difference in the way these two camps are dealing with it, and I think that’s an important point to consider.”

Yet again, those who are Democrat and openly confess to sexual misconduct are instantly forgiven as if it never happened, but Republicans who potentially didn’t do anything wrong and have interest in clearing their name, fight the accusations and get shamed for it. There is a clear double standard between Democratic and Republicans in the media.