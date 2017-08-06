Whoopi Goldberg Smeared Trump’s Reputation, Got Instantly Shut Down

Whoopi Goldberg and her fellow hosts of The View love bashing President Trump in every single show they do. On Tuesday, conservative host Jedediah Bila finally put an end to the nonsense, calling out her co-hosts for taking their attacks too far.

In the segment, the hosts were discussing whether Trump can share information with “allies” in regards to counter-terrorism, even if it’s Russia.

“What is the real issue here?” Whoopi asked.

“That Russia doesn’t have to work so hard to discover, we’ll just tell ‘em. They used to have to hack us,” Sara Haines chimed in.

“I don’t think that the people who created our government expected to have a BLABBERMOUTH in The White House,” Joy Behar added. “It’s like Ralph Kramden, you know, ‘you’re a BLABBERMOUTH’. So they expected the president to have the wherewithal to not say something like that to the so-called enemy — certainly, rivals.”

That’s when Bila decided she had enough.

“His justification for this is that we are partners with Russia on the issue of combating ISIS […] on this particular issue of combating terrorism,” she said. “The reason Russia’s complicated is because, as we know, Russia is fueling Assad […] So my question was not whether or not he has the right to share this classified information, he’s president, and what you said before is correct, he has the right to declassify [this information] and at-will share it. My concern is: ‘Do you trust Russia with that information?’”

This comes shortly after Whoopi claimed she would be a more qualified president than Trump.

What do you think? Is it time for these liberal nutjobs to be taken off the air?