Whoopi Goldberg Slams Trump For Firing Comey, Watch What Happens Immediately After [VIDEO]

On Wednesday, Whoopi Goldberg and the liberal co-hosts of the view spent most of their show attacking President Donald Trump for firing FBI Director James Comey.

WATCH: Is Pres. Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey a major departure from Trump's previous praise for him? The co-hosts discuss. pic.twitter.com/cskGVLwA8Z — The View (@TheView) May 10, 2017

Apparently, Goldberg did not remember that she, too, had been calling for Comey to be fired for months because of his handling of the Hillary Clinton investigation. This just goes to show that she will side with any position that is against Trump.

In the segment, Goldberg played a clip of Trump repeatedly praising Comey’s action.

“I think what broke it up is a criminal investigation to Trump’s ties with Russia,” host Sunny Hostin claimed.

“Hell hath no fury like an orange demagogue scorned,” Joy Behar added.

Social media users quickly let the network know they are sick and tired of the bias and disrespect.