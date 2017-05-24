Whoopi Goldberg Being Silenced By ABC After Making This Disgusting Statement

In a recent segment, the ladies of ‘The View’ interviewed Chelsea Handler, a woman as extremely liberal and disrespectful as they are. The interview escalated so quickly that ABC actually had to silence the video.

The interview began with the women talking about how ‘scary’ America has become.

“I know it’s a very scary, dangerous time, but you have to take as much enjoyment out of [Trump’s presidency] as you possibly can,” said Handler.

“You were just down in Washington. What are they saying?” asked Whoopi.

“They’re pretty, like, scared. Everybody just doesn’t understand what’s happening… every time I think it’s the end, it’s not,” said Handler.

“It’s like a horror/sci-fi movie. You’re living your life and suddenly, there’s the monster! And it’s just like ‘OH!’ And your panties are wet…” Goldberg added.

That’s when ABC intervened and dropped audio. Apparently, Goldberg was attempting to say that Trump made her so scared she’d pee herself.

“I have a fantasy, like, I want Melania just to finally just come out, divorce him… she would be an American hero. We would embrace her if she just said, ‘Listen. This guy’s disgusting and I know all of his dirty secrets and I’m willing to tell everybody,’” said Handler.

Check out the entire interview below.