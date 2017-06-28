Whoopi Goldberg Runs Her Vile Mouth At Trump With Vicious Attack, Immediately Gets…

On Tuesday, Whoopi Goldberg showed the nation just how classless she is when she attacked Ivanka Trump on her ABC talk show The View.

Goldberg began the segment by discussing a clip showing Ivanka saying, “I try to stay out of politics.”

“How can a presidential adviser not want to talk politics? Am I crazy?” Whoopi asked.

“No, you are not crazy, in my opinion,” Jedediah Bila said. “When I heard this I was very confused.”

Bila then went on to discuss the fact that Ivanka has been involved on several policy matters.

“What is she not getting? All of these things are political. If she didn’t want to be in politics, she shouldn’t have taken the job,” Bila said.

“That goes double for her dad!” Joy Behar exclaimed.

