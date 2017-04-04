Whoopi Goldberg Runs Her Mouth At Ben Carson, Calls Him A Racist… But Quickly Regrets That Decision

Just a few weeks ago, Ben Carson compared slaves who were brought to American on slave ships to immigrants. It didn’t take long for The View host Whoopi Goldberg to call foul—but her comments on the incident are coming back to bite her in a major way.

“That’s what America is about, a land of dreams and opportunity,” Carson said in his speech. “There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less. But they too had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandsons, great-granddaughters, might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land.”

Whoopi did not take kindly to the comments.

“Ben Carson, please read or watch Roots. Most immigrants come here VOLUNTARILY can’t really say the same about the slaves…they were stolen,” she tweeted.

She instantly got backlash for her comments.

“@WhoopiGoldberg actually they were sold by black slave traders,” one Twitter user responded.

That’s an accurate comment, as bizarre as it may sound. Many slaves were sold to slave traders by their fellow Africans. Other slaves were actually white indentured servants. But Whoopi chose to ignore that fact to make a point, per usual.