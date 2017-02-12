Whoopi Goldberg Makes Her Most Disgusting Attack Yet, Trump Immediately Slams Her With This

Liberal comedian and talk show host Whoopi Goldberg pretends to be an “open-minded” liberal, but one amazing video shows her true colors perfectly.

Ever since Donald Trump was named our country’s president, Whoopi has done everything she can to discredit and disrespect the president on The View. This week, she was asked what she would do if Trump ever agreed to appear on her show. Her answer was predictably ridiculous: she would refuse to come to work that day.

It’s interesting that a woman who claims to have issues with the president’s policies and is perfectly comfortable discussing them behind his back would be unwilling to have an open discussion with him on her show.

Twitter users were quick to comment on Whoopi’s hypocrisy.

“@TheEveningTimes Whoopi was the big star who swore to quit USA if Trump won and now he has and where is she???” @mikeglasgowuk commented.

“@TheView They Cohost are one sided! This show isn’t fair and balanced. You allowed a nut case like Whoopi and Rosie! Both cracked pots,” @RUTHELLA tweeted.

What do you think? Is it time for Whoopi to be taken off the air?

