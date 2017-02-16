Whoopi Goldberg Loses Everything After Calling Trump A Terrorist [VIDEO]

On Tuesday’s episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg stooped to an all-time low by comparing President Donald Trump to a terrorist organization.

“We have had a leader who’s repeatedly demeaned women, wants to defund organizations that benefit women, calling on the media to shut up, specifically wants to give preferential treatment based on religion,” Goldberg commented. “Are these values really much different than the Taliban’s?”

This comment is absolutely absurd. Even Goldberg’s co-host pointed out the terrorist organization is infamous for beheading people.

What do you think of Whoopi’s comments? Is it time for her to be taken off the air once and for all?