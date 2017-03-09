Whoopi Goldberg Get’s Huge Dose Of Reality After Calling Trump Admin A Racist… She’s Finished

On Monday, Whoopi Goldberg took to Twitter to attack Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson for being “racist.” It didn’t take long for her ridiculous comments to backfire. Americans quickly came to Carson’s defense.

So what did Carson do that so “wrong” in Whoopi’s eyes? He made this comment during a Ted Talk:

“There were other immigrants who came in the bottom of slave ships, who worked even longer, even harder, for less, but they too had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandsons, great granddaughters might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land,” Carson told DHU employees. “And do you know of all the nations in the world, this one, the United States of America, is the only one big enough and great enough to allow all those people to realize their dream? And this is our opportunity to enhance that dream.”

Whoopi was outraged that Carson would call slaves “immigrants.”

“Ben Carson…please read or watch Roots, most immigrants come here VOLUNTARILY, can’t really say the same about the slaves…they were stolen,” she tweeted.

Twitter users were quick to school Whoopi on just how ignorant she was truly being.

“@WhoopiGoldberg Many black slaves were sold into slavery by other blacks,” @CindyStarbuck tweeted. “And 1 of the biggest slave owners in USA was black.”

“@WhoopiGoldberg and if it were up to the Democrats, you’d still be slaves,” @Gypsy32281 added. “Thank the Republicans for your freedom Whoopi!”

What do you think? Is it time for Whoopi to step back from the public eye? She’s not doing herself any favors.