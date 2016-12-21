Whoopi Goldberg Has Finally Crossed The Line And Now She Is Going To Pay The Price

In what continuous to be one of the most absurd shows on television, Jedidiah Bila of The View just insisted that there are people “clamoring” for Whoopi Goldberg to run for president because she “talks common sense.” There are no words…

“Here’s the difference,” Goldberg responded. “When I speak, at least you know that I’ve actually looked stuff up, so people think that I might be more aware. People know that I’ve had a wide variety of lives, so they think I might know some stuff.”

Apparently, Goldberg thinks she has lived multiple lives, but we digress.

“But when you have someone who doesn’t seem to do the homework, who doesn’t seem to have any idea how things actually run—when you bring up Hillary, I can only think to myself she may not have been the best candidate for people, but I know she knew what she was doing,” Goldberg added.

Bila quickly pushed back, claiming she didn’t think Hillary was qualified because of her use of a private email server.

“She wasn’t hacked—everybody else was,” Whoopi argued. “That’s all I’m saying.”

What do you think? Is it time for this woman to be taken off the air?