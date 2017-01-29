Whoopi Goldberg Finally Crossed The Line, Caught Red Handed Lying About Donald Trump… She’s Finished

Actor Whoopi Goldberg made the following comments:

“The difference in what you’re saying in terms of executive action at least it took President Obama at least a couple of months in and this one has came in and he said, ‘we’re doing this and this, and this.’

I understand that. All presidents have these things they want to do.

“He didn’t do executive orders- — he didn’t do it in the beginning. He did it second year. I’m just saying.”

Whoopi seems to be a little fuzzy on the facts. Here’s what the Federal Registry has to say about executive orders signed by President Obama during 2009.

On January 21, 2009, the day after his inauguration, Obama signed two executive orders. Before the end of the month, he would go on to sign 7 more and a total of 16 within his first full month in office. One of which pertained to the hotly disputed closure of Guantanamo Bay.

Now that she’s been so blatantly exposed as a liar we’ve watched her credibility and support drop to record lows.