Whoopi Goldberg Can Kiss Her Career Goodbye After Pulling This Stunt

Ever since he first hit the campaign trail, Whoopi Goldberg has been one of Donald Trump’s most obnoxious critics, taking the opportunity to criticize him nearly every day of her show. She crossed a serious line this week when the topic of the 35-page dossier was presented.

The dossier was a controversial story published by Buzzfeed, containing ridiculous claims about Trump that were never verified. Still, the media jumped on the opportunity to go after Trump and disrespect him. On an episode of The View, Goldberg even pushed a theory that Trump is a subservient to the Russians as a result of blackmail they have on him.

“Now we can’t get into specifics, but I do have to ask because he’s being showered with allegations right now, is this a golden opportunity for Democrats or will he be able to clean up the leaks?”

Of course, Whoopi was referring to the salacious claims that Trump had paid Russian prostitutes to pee on him. That allegation has no evidence to support it.

“The saddest thing about all of this is people jumped on what they thought was happening with Hillary Clinton without any factual information […] They’re giving this a pass, saying it’s not really real,” she continued. “Here’s the deal, I’m taking it like it might be real and I don’t want you compromising my country for your gain. I’m not happy with that.”

Of course, Goldberg is already receiving immense backlash for her claims.