Whoopi Goldberg Once Again Out Does Herself After Attacking Donald, She Is Publicly Humiliated

We didn’t think it was possible, but Whoopi Goldberg has just pushed things farther than ever before. During a heated debate over Trump’s executive orders, Whoopi made the outrageous claim that Obama never signed orders until his second year in office.

That was quite possibly the biggest fabrication.

“The difference in what you’re saying in terms of executive action, at least it took President Obama at least a couple of months in and this one [Donald Trump] came in and he said, ‘we’re doing this and this, and this.’ I understand that,” Whoopi continued. “All presidents have these things they want to do.”

Of course, Whoopi conveniently overlooked the fact that Obama signed a multitude of executive orders in his first year—several on his first day. In his first month of presidency alone, Obama signed 16 executive orders.

What do you think? Does Whoopi need to be taken off the air?