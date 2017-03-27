White House Rat Has Been Exposed Leaking Information, Here’s Who It Is

Ever since Donald Trump first took office, the White House has been crippled by a series of leaks of classified information to the public. Now, it appears White House officials have finally discovered the identity of the most likely leak.

An analysis of John McCain’s recent public statements by White House officials revealed that the Arizona senator has “inside knowledge of a number of President Trump’s telephone conversations, including at least one conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.”

More shocking is that fact that officials believe McCain is responsible for sharing this information with colleagues and potentially even the media. We know that McCain has a distaste for Trump, but it’s shocking to think the media leak could be a senior senator belonging to the same side of the political aisle as the president.

“He has been given transcripts or actually listened to the calls and is sharing what he has heard,” an administration insider reportedly said. “There is no doubt. He is one of the major leaks.”

What do you think? Should McCain be investigated?