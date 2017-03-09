White House Destroys James Comey For Wiretap BS In Epic Public Humiliation

Last week, President Donald Trump dropped a major bombshell when he announced that Obama and his administration had been spying on Trump Tower during the presidential election. Obama has vehemently denied these claims. Now, James Comey has also come forward to reject the allegation.

The White House wasn’t buying it. Take a look at their response below:

In an interview on Monday with ABC’s Good Morning America, Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president “wants the truth to come out to the American people and he is asking that it be done through the House Intelligence Committee and that be the process that we go through.”

What do you think? Do you support Trump’s investigation?