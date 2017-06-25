White House Delivers Devastating Response To Johnny Depp’s Assassination Threat [VIDEO]

Earlier this week, we reported that Hollywood star Johnny Depp became the latest to threaten to assassinate Donald Trump. Now, the White House has released a statement in reaction to Depp’s call for violence.

“President Trump has condemned violence in all forms and it’s sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead,” a White House official said. “I hope that some of Mr. Depp’s colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if his comments were directed to a Democrat elected official.”

While speaking at the Glastonbury Festival in England, Depp crossed a serious line by saying, “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president? Now I want to clarify, I am not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it’s been awhile and maybe it’s time.”

The Secret Service has refused to confirm whether or not Depp is being investigated for his threats.

“For security reasons, we cannot discuss specifically nor in general terms the means and methods of how we perform our protective responsibilities,” the Secret Service said in a statement.