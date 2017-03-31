Welfare Queen Goes Buck When She Finds Out That Her ‘Lavish’ Lifestyle Is Going To Be Cut [VIDEO]

Throughout Barack Obama’s eight years in the White House, welfare abuse reached an all-time high. Apparently, the former president was content to allow millions of able-bodied Americans to obtain benefits and live off of the tax dollars of hardworking Americans.

That’s why videos like this one are so infuriated. The now-viral footage shows a proud welfare recipient bragging about how large she is living thanks to the benefits she receives from the government. She even encourages anyone who is working for a living to just sit back and enjoy tax benefits as well.

Fortunately, this tip of abuse is almost certain to stop under President Donald Trump, who has named making Americans self-sufficient as a priority.

Watch the clip below and tell us what you think.