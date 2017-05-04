Welfare Leech Goes Crazy Outside Office, Instantly Learns The Bitter Taste Of Justice [WATCH]

After eight years with Barack Obama in the White House, liberal Americans seem to be under the impression that they can openly disrespect law enforcement.

Now, footage has surfaced of a cop who was tired of the constant harassment.

The clip takes place in Atlanta, Georgia. One woman was insistent on disobeying, disrespecting, and attacking a guard. He issued several warnings before taking action, but she ignored each and every one of them.

Ultimately, he was forced to use his taser—and the whole thing was caught on film.