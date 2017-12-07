WEIRD: Peter Strzok’s Informations On FBI’s Site Have All Been Blocked

The FBI has recently blocked all available public information on its website about a top counterterrorism official who was kicked off of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation for sending politically-biased text messages to an FBI lawyer.

“FBI site blocked all the information about him,” reads a Google response to a search conducted of the FBI website for Peter Strzok, the embattled FBI agent.

It was revealed Saturday that Strzok would be removed from Muller’s investigation team following some blatant Anti-Trump texts and pro-Hillary texts found on his phone between himself and his mistress, an FBI lawyer named Lisa Page who also worked on the Mueller team.

Strzok was reassigned to the Human Resources Department in the FBI, the reasoning behind it was kept a secret for months.

The discovery of the bias texts on Strzok’s phone is a big deal because of the role he played within the FBI during the time of the texts. Strzok was the number 2 counter terrorism official within the FBI, and personally questioned a variety of high profile political people such as Micheal Flynn, and some of Hillary Clinton’s aids.

Flynn was questioned about his connection with Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, and the Clinton aids were questioned about her illegal use of a private email server, the results however were very different between the two cases.

The Clinton aids were basically let off the hook as if nothing happened, the incident swept under the rug, while Flynn was made out to be a crook, and pleaded guilty last friday to lying to FBI investigators who questioned him, which includes Strzok.

It is not known when the FBI blocked information about Strzok on its website. A request for comment submitted to the bureau was not returned. Should the FBI have to release a statement concerning Strzok?