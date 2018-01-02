Weird New Device Performs The Fastest Abortions Ever

A new device called ‘SofTouch’ has the ability to preform an abortion in just minutes, because that is the issue people have with abortions right? That they take too long?

‘SofTouch was developed in 2011 by Harvard-trained physician, Doctor Joan Fleischman. According to earlyabortionoptions.com, “SofTouch’ is the best option for minimal invasive, and quick abortions. The procedure generally is preformed on women who are within the 5-10 week stages of their pregnancies, but it can be done if the child is up to 12 weeks old, with a doctor’s clearance.

The procedure involves a small flexible tube and a small aspirator. The tube is used to remove the fetus from the woman in less than 5 minutes, with reportedly no discomfort and the woman resumes her daily activities in less than 15 minutes.

The website also touts the procedure as “noninvasive and natural” and includes other “advantages” over the abortion pill, such as its 100% effectiveness. The procedure also doesn’t impact the woman’s ability to conceive in the future.

“SoftTouch is completed in one visit and our patients leave the office knowing that the pregnancy is over,” the abortion website maintains.

SofTouch abortions cost roughly $1200.

For $1,200 and 15 minutes of your time, you can forget you ever had a child in the first place, sounds amazing right? For some reason, our society believes we need an insanely high tech abortion machine, that can kill innocent children in less than 5 minutes, with no discomfort! Had these doctors been developing a machine that could detect and eliminate cancer cells,, I wonder how far they would have gotten. Instead these Harvard educated doctors are putting their brains together to figure out the most effective way to kill a baby.

With these technological advancements in abortions, women will be thinking less and less about the life of their child, and more and more about their own side effects and discomfort levels.