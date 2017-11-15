The Weird Case Of Black Male Prostitute Body Found Inside Top Democratic Donor’s House

26-year-old Gemmel Moore was found dead on July 27, 2017, in the bathroom of a West Hollywood, California apartment that belongs to top Democratic donor Ed Buck. Moore’s family is looking for an explanation, and based on the fact that Moore is a young, black, poor, male, and Buck is a white, wealthy and has a fair amount of political influence, the optics are not in Mr. Buck’s favor.

Nobody has been charged with a crime yet, despite the fact that multiple reports have surfaced claiming that Buck had an affinity for young, black men. There have even been young, black, male sex workers who have come forward with apparent photographic evidence proving that Buck had been one of their clients.

According to the male sex workers who have made allegations against Buck, he was known around the West Hollywood gay community as somebody who was willing to pay top dollar for young, black men, and not only engage in sexual acts, but inject the men with drugs.

West Hollywood has a thriving gay community and has been considered a safe haven for the LGBTQ community for decades. Buck reportedly came out to his parents when he was 16 and has been an open homosexual for the majority of his life.

It doesn’t take too smart of a detective to tell you that Ed Buck is involved in this case in some way, whether he is responsible for the murder remains to be seen, but when you have evidence that he enjoys the company of young, black, male prostitutes, and a young, black, male, prostitute is found dead in his West Hollywood apartment, it is a very safe assumption that he is involved in some way, shape or form.

Ed Buck has yet to release a statement on the issue, it will be interesting to see what he has to say.