Weinstein’s Behavior In Sex Rehab Sessions Is One Of The Worst You’ll See, Look What He Is Doing

Weinstein is already being belligerent at sex addiction rehab, yelling into the phone he’s not supposed to have on him and remaining in denial about his sex addiction insisting that each of the more than thirty alleged sexual encounters were consensual.

Weinstein volunteered to go to sex rehab after the save of sexual allegations but is apparently a little out of his element, as he’s been seen sleeping in sessions, and yelling loudly on the phone.

The public was initially informed that Weinstein was getting treatment at a stay in facility, but he’s actually being treated at an intensive outpatient facility, which allows him to stay at a hotel at night.

The source told us, “In one group therapy session, Harvey arrived 15 minutes late. Then, when it was his turn to speak, he launched into a speech about how this is all a conspiracy against him.”

The source added that as others at the clinic shared their personal stories, “Harvey fell asleep in his chair. He was only woken up by the ringing of his smuggled mobile phone [which is banned at the facility] . . . Harvey jolted awake, jumped up, immediately took the call and then ran out of the room.”

Another source close to Weinstein says he is no longer joining group sessions, “for obvious reasons,” but is undergoing individual treatment, and is accompanied at all times by a therapist.

“He insists he never raped or assaulted anyone, and that all the encounters were consensual. He realizes he has acted like an a–hole, but he still insists he’s not a rapist. He does have his phone, but when he is in therapy, he has to give it to someone else,” the source said, adding, “The characterization of what he said and what happened at the group session isn’t true.”

Over thirty women have come forward specifically saying this man attempted to rape them, are they all lying?